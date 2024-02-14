Authorities: Volo teen slashed man’s face in Wauconda; victim treated in Crystal Lake

A Volo teenager is in jail after Wauconda police said she slashed a man’s face Saturday night, severing an artery in the process.

Bailee R. Parks, 18, is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, both felonies, authorities said.

According to police, Parks slashed the man at home on the 900 block of Grand Avenue in Wauconda about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital in Crystal Lake, where he received 22 stitches to close up the wound on the right side of his face that also severed an artery, police said.

Parks was later arrested at her home after being identified by the victim. She is being held at the Lake County jail, police said.

“This senseless act of violence caused permanent disfigurement to a young individual, and nearly cost [the victim] his life,” Wauconda Police Chief David Wermes said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240212/crime/authorities-volo-teen-slashed-mans-face-in-wauconda/