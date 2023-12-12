Body recovered from pond where missing Carpentersville teen’s car was found

Divers recovered a body from a Vernon Hills pond believed to be that of a missing 17-year-old girl from Carpentersville.

The body was recovered in the same pond where divers Monday discovered a car belonging to Brissa Romero, whose family reported her missing last week.

Authorities could not immediately confirm if it was Romero they pulled from the pond, noting formal identification will be made by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. However, authorities said the recovered remains matched Romero’s description and no further leads regarding Romero’s whereabouts are being followed at this time.

“The men and women of both the Carpentersville and Vernon Hills police departments worked diligently and with sincere hope for Brissa’s safe return since she was reported missing,” a joint news release issued Tuesday afternoon stated. “The departments thank Brissa’s family, friends and members of the community who worked to bring awareness to Brissa’s case and offer their deepest condolences to the Romero family.”

Crews recovered Romero’s missing Nissan Rouge Monday afternoon and resumed their search of the pond around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Crews recovered the body shortly after 1 p.m. The search drew extended family members and other onlookers Tuesday.

Romero last spoke to family members on Dec. 4 while en route to a holiday party at a Vernon Hills bowling alley for the Crystal Lake Raising Cane’s restaurant, where Romero worked.

Based on the condition of the car, police Monday said they believed that Romero was in the vehicle when it drove into the pond. The SUV traveled as much as 60 feet into the pond near a T-shaped intersection.

“From preliminary review of what happened, it really appears like this is a case where a driver unfamiliar with the area failed to navigate a turn and went through the intersection, down an embankment into the pond,” Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick Kreis said at a joint news conference with Carpentersville police Monday.

Extended family waited near the pond Tuesday morning for some news of the teen.

“It’s very sad,” said Reyes Aguilera, a cousin who drove from Kenosha, Wisconsin, Tuesday to be at the scene for a few hours Tuesday morning. “It’s very difficult ... I can’t sleep.”

The pond, which takes up about one to two acres near Executive Way and Lakeview Parkway, is under 20 feet at its deepest.

According to family, Romero last spoke with her mother at 6:55 p.m. on Dec. 4 and told her she was en route to a work holiday party at Bowlero in Vernon Hills. An electronic device belonging to the teen last pinged around 7:40 p.m. Dec. 4 in the vicinity of Bowlero.

On Monday, police said video from a restaurant located near the pond showed Romero parking her vehicle, entering the restaurant, and then driving out of the parking lot alone about 15 minutes before the last recorded ping on her phone.

A resident who had been walking near the pond Monday, pointed out a backpack near the pond to a police officer who was in the area. The officer determined the backpack belonged to Romero and police then turned their search efforts to the pond.

Romero graduated from Barrington High School in 2023, a year early, her sister Dulce Romero said. She was studying at Harper College to become an ultrasound technician.

Dulce Romero said she and her sister last spoke on Dec. 4 about the coming holidays and the gift Brissa Romero bought for their mother.

