17-year-old killed in Carpentersville shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed and two other people were injured Wednesday night in a shooting on Carpentersville’s east side.

Police were called to the zero to 100 block of Birch Street about 8:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they discovered the teen laying on the road with a gunshot wound to his head. Two other victims were found nearby with gunshot wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening, police officials said.

All three were transported to hospitals. The 17-year-old boy with the head wound was pronounced dead at the hospital. The conditions of the others are unknown.

Investigators believe the three were together inside a vehicle parked in the zero to 100 block of Robin Road when they were shot. The vehicle was then driven to a spot on Birch Street a few blocks away where victims sought help.

No arrests have been made.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force and Carpentersville police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police investigators at 847-428-8784.

