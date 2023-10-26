The Local Scene: Halloween celebrations and craft shows in McHenry County

1. Country Christmas craft show: Start shopping for the holidays early at the 48th annual A Country Christmas Arts and Craft Show Saturday and Sunday at Crystal Lake South High School. Artisans from across the country will be selling unique and handmade art and crafts at the largest indoor craft show in McHenry County.

Raffles and door prizes will also be at the show. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3 and children 12 and younger get in free. For more information, visit craftshowcls.org.

2. Trick-or-treat at the plaza: Stop by the Crystal Lake Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for a free and family-friendly Halloween event. Stop by stores in costume to fill your bag with candy and goodies. Stilt walkers, glitter face painters, a petting zoo and magic shows will transform the plaza into a Halloween town.

Star 105.5 will be broadcasting live and giving away free pumpkins for the first 105 visitors. For more information, visit crystallakeplaza.com/events.

3. Cuddle up for a spooky outdoor movie: The McHenry Outdoor Theater will host a trunk-or-treat from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Numerous local businesses will be offering candy, sponsored by The Bremer Team, Keller Williams Success. Stay for a double showing of “Casper” at 6:45 p.m. followed by “The Exorcist: Believer” at 10:30 p.m.

The trunk-or-treat is free and tickets for the movie cost $14 per adult and $8 for children ages 3 to 11. For more details, visit goldenagecinemas.com.

4. Celebrate Halloween at a castle: The Bettendorf Castle in Fox River Grove will host a Halloween Spooktacular from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Explore the historic castle in Halloween costumes, meet and greet with princess characters and participate in an egg hunt. Eggs filled with prizes, candy and toys will be scattered around the castle grounds.

Tickets cost $20 per adult and $35 per child. Reserved group table tickets are also available. To purchase tickets and for more details, visit bettendorfcastle.com/event/halloween-spooktacular.

5. Trick-or-treat at the mall: Algonquin Commons will host a trick-or-treat event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. Go store to store for trick-or-treating and enjoy other activities at the free event. Stop by the guest services patio for a scavenger hunt map to collect stamps around the mall. Completed maps will be entered for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

For more information, visit shopatalgonquincommons.com.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.