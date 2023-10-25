Bella’s Wood Fire Pizzeria welcomed to Algonquin by Cary-Grove Chamber of Commerce

The Cary-Grove Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Bella’s Wood Fire Pizzeria with a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony in Algonquin.
The restaurant, located at 123 S. Main Street, is the latest creation made by Cucina Bella owners Brittany and Tony Colatortiand Jose Moreno. The menu offers wood-fired pizzas, salads, appetizers and desserts, like the Pizza Nutella.
“We are excited to welcome everyone to Bella’s Wood Fire Pizzeria, where you can savor the flavors of Italy right here,” Colatorti said in a news release.
Cucina Bella is located just down the street at 220 S. Main Street and offers authentic Italian food inspired by Colatorti’s family roots in Sannicandro, Italy, according to the release.