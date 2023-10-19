McHenry County scene: Gear up for Halloween with pumpkin patches and haunted hayrides

Participants in a past Autumn Drive event clean off their pumpkins at All Seasons Orchard on Sunday in Woodstock. (Matthew Apgar)

Autumn Drive: Explore farm activities and shops across Woodstock and Marengo during the Autumn Drive Friday through Sunday. Farms will offer fall produce items like pumpkins, honey and jams. Enjoy fall farm activities including pumpkin patches, petting zoos, apple picking and hayrides.

Stops on the map include Cody’s Farm & Orchard in Marengo, Grasser Antiques in Woodstock and Lazy K Ranch’s “The Donkey Stop” in Woodstock. Other stops will offer antique stores, barn sales and mini craft fairs. For more information, visit autumndrive.net.

Halloween dog walk: Dress up yourself and your dog in costume for the Dog Walk of the Dead starting at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in Lake in the Hills. Meet at the Bark Park for a 2-mile walk that will have trick-or-treat booths and photo opportunities. Activities at Bark Park include a costume contest and a doggy derby.

Tickets cost $10 per dog for residents and $12 for nonresidents. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/DogWalkOfTheDead.

Pumpkin arts and crafts fair: Stop by the Unity Spiritual Center of Woodstock Saturday and Sunday for the Great Pumpkin Arts & Crafts Fair. Local artisans will be selling handmade crafts and art including jewelry, wreaths and crocheted items. A bake sale will offer homemade treats like cookies and pies.

Creatively decorated pumpkins will be up for auction, while a door prize drawing will give attendees a chance to win surprise goodies at the event. Tickets cost $5 and are free for children 12 and under. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/greatpumpkinartsfair.

Fall Fest: Enjoy a family-friendly fall festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Indian Oaks Park in Marengo. This free event will feature a kids festival that will have a pumpkin patch, hayrides, face painting and a costume contest.

A classic car show will start at noon with awards given out to cars that win “people’s choice” and “best baby in show.” Car show entry fees are $15 per car. Visit marengo-union.com for more details.

Haunted hayrides: Have a spooky time during the Haunted Hayride fundraiser from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Petersen Park in McHenry. Take a trip on a hay wagon ride through the “Deadwood Forest” as the spirit of Henry Deadwood lurks through the woods. The event raises money to support the Wonder Lake Ski Team.

Admission is $10 per person. For more information, visit wonderlakeskiteam.org/haunted-hayride-fundraiser.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.