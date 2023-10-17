Second fire at Lake in the Hills manufacturing plant in less than 2 months

Firefighters respond to a fire at a manufacturing plant in Lake in the Hills Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Photo provided by Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District)

A fire broke out in a manufacturing plant in Lake in the Hills Monday afternoon, according to the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District.

Firefighters responded to a call at 4:38 p.m. Monday at 14 Walter Court, Lake in the Hills. First responders found “heavy fire coming from the roof” of the single-story manufacturing plant, a news release said.

This is the second fire at the manufacturing plant in less than two months. Firefighters responded to a call on Aug. 31 and found fire and smoke coming from the exhaust of a machine that made fabrics for cooking, according to the Aug. 31 news release.

Employees were able to evacuate the building during Monday’s fire, with no injuries reported. No firefighter injuries were reported, according to the news release.

Firefighters were able to control the fire within about 40 minutes by initiating an “aggressive fire attack” and extinguishing the fire from the roof, the news release said.

The cause is under investigation, and a portion of the plant is closed. The fire district did not have a damage estimate as of Monday evening, the news release said.

Multiple fire departments responded to the call including Cary, Huntley, Crystal Lake, Barrington, Carpentersville and Fox River Grove, according to the news release.