5 things to do in McHenry County: Watch Norge Ski jump tournament plus plenty of fall festivities

1. Jumptoberfest: The 38th annual Norge Autumn Ski Jump Tournament will be Saturday and Sunday at the Norge Ski Jump in Fox River Grove. Watch ski jumpers compete to make the farthest jump while enjoying food and breweries at the event.

Saturday will include junior and intermediate jumpers starting at 11 a.m. Olympic hopefuls will take on the 70-meter jump both days with Sunday’s tournament starting at noon. Bring chairs and blankets to stay warm. Purchase buttons for $20 online or at participating merchants ahead of time or for $25 at the gate. Buttons are entry tickets that are good for the whole weekend. For more details, visit norge ski club.org.

2. Family Fall Fest: The fifth annual Family Fall Fest returns Saturday and Sunday in Richmond. Gather at Anderson’s Candy Shop for a pop-up pumpkin patch and live music on Sunday by Dan Holmes. Stop by nine Richmond businesses for deals, raffles and treats. Denny’s Smokehouse food truck will be at Oldies & Goodies The Store, while Wicked Woods and Goods will have crafts.

Costumes are encouraged. Pumpkin passes are $2, cash only. For more information, visit facebook.com/AndersonsCandyShop.

3. Henrietta’s Harvest: Celebrate historic fall traditions at the Henrietta’s Harvest event hosted by the Crystal Lake Park District on Saturday. The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colonel Palmer House in Crystal Lake.

Explore games, scavenger hunts and crafts at the event while cast iron cooking and other food demonstrations are presented at the event. Plus, hear about the legend of the “Scarecrow & the Great Orange Squash.” Visit crystallakeparks.org for more details.

4. Free fall fest: Enjoy a free and family friendly fall festival held by Gassensmith Group/Compass Real Estate from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday at 108 N. Walkup Ave., Crystal Lake. The first 200 attendees will be able to take home a free pumpkin from the pumpkin patch. The event also will have baby goats to pet, face painting and a s’mores station. Treats will be available at the Sweet Ride food truck.

The event will be collecting food donations for Crystal Lake Food Pantry. Donations are not required but encouraged. For more details, visit bit.ly/crystallakefallfest.

5. Housewalk: The Crystal Lake Service League Housewalk returns to showcase four homes on Friday. Explore the exterior and interior of the unique homes located in Crystal Lake and Lakewood from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds go to support the Crystal Lake Service League which provides immediate aid to residents in need.

Stop by the Dole Mansion for a pop-up shop that will have local vendors selling art, food, clothes and more. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Tickets are only available for purchase online through Thursday, according to the Service League of Crystal Lake’s website. After that, tickets may be bought on the day of the event at any of the homes or at select retail locations.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit slcrystallake.org/housewalk.php.

