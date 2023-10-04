5 things to do in McHenry County: Settlers’ Days and fall shopping

1. Settlers’ Days: Visit downtown Marengo Friday through Sunday for Settlers’ Days. Music, bingo, a carnival, parades and dozens of activities will fill the weekend’s celebration. Stop by Cody’s Farm to pick apples and pumpkins, explore the corn maze and have fun in the kids zone.

Saturday is packed with events including a pet parade, a 5K, a corn hole competition, arts fair and a car show. Main Street will have a stage for live music with performances by Six String Crossing, Southbound Chicago and Jack Beltz. Arrive early on Sunday for a pancake breakfast and stay for the parade. Visit settlersdays.com for more details.

2. Vintage Shop Hop: Shop over 400 vintage shops, antique malls and barn sales throughout Illinois and Wisconsin Friday and Saturday during the Vintage Shop Hop. Participating stores will have discounts, music, games, food trucks and more to celebrate the interstate event.

More 20 shops in McHenry County will be participating in the event including stores in Crystal Lake, Woodstock, McHenry, Marengo and Harvard. Popular stops include the Crystal Lake Antique Mall, Q’tiques Vintage & Antique Mall in McHenry and 365 Vintage Market & Boutique in Woodstock. For more information, visit vintageshophop.blogspot.com.

3. Harvest Market: Shop in downtown Algonquin from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the 6th annual Harvest Market. Visit more than 30 vendors selling crafts, baked goods, farm produce, art and more at this free event. Local musicians will be playing during the event, including performances by Nick Madsen and Petty Cash. Stop by the kids’ corner for activities, crafts and games.

The Algonquin Historic Commission will be providing guided tours of the Algonquin Cemetery that will include historical figure reenactments. A shuttle bus will take attendees to and from the Harvest Market. Visit algonquinharvestmarket.com for more details.

4. Walk to end Alzheimer’s: The McHenry County Walk to End Alzhiemer’s will start at 8 a.m. Sunday in downtown Crystal Lake. Walk the two-mile route throughout Crystal Lake to raise money and awareness to end Alzheimer’s. A shorter route is also available.

A post-walk celebration party will be held at 11 a.m. at The Cottage in Crystal Lake. Proceeds go to the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Association. For more information, visit bit.ly/clalzwalk.

5. Planes and puppies: Head over to Galt Airport in Wonder Lake on Saturday for Planes and Puppies. The free event will be from 9 a.m. to noon. The EAA Chapter 932 will be hosting a Young Eagles Rally and will be providing free airplane rides for kids ages 8 to 17. Support the K9S4U Dog Rescue by bringing supplies for the shelter and “stuff-a-plane.” Bring your pup to the event and meet adoptable dogs from the K9S4U Dog Rescue.

The event also will have flight simulators, model airplanes and a food truck. For more details, visit flywithjb.com/event/planes-puppies.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.