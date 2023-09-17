Romanesco’s Italian Eatery celebrates new ownership with ribbon-cutting

Romanesco’s Italian Eatery, 103 N. First St. in Cary, celebrated its new ownership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Aug. 31, alongside members of the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony marks a new beginning for the eatery under the ownership of Myra Gall and Jesus Osornio.

Romanesco’s Italian Eatery has been a part of the Cary community for many years, known for its Italian cuisine, pizza by the slice and signature double dough pizza. The new owners are set to continue its tradition of delivering Italian pizza, pasta and more to patrons old and new, according to a news release from the Chamber.

Romanesco’s menu includes pizzas, pastas and other specialties. In addition to traditional delivery and pickup service, customized catering service for weddings, graduations, birthday parties and gatherings of all kinds is available.

For information about Romanesco’s Italian Eatery, to view its menu or to place on order, visit romanescos.com or call 847-639-3333.