Motorcyclist killed, Woodstock woman injured in crash near Marengo

A motorcyclist turning on Kishwaukee Valley Road outside Marengo was killed Saturday and his passenger injured when his vehicle was struck by an SUV traveling east, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The 60-year-old man from Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, was traveling west and trying to turn from Kishwaukee Valley Road onto Deerpass Road when his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero driven by a 38-year-old Woodstock woman, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said, citing a preliminary investigation.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger – identified by the sheriff’s office as a 52-year-old Woodstock woman – was flown to a Rockford hospital, Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts spokesman Alex Vucha said in a news release Saturday.

The woman was in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said in its Monday release.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, Kishwaukee Valley and South Menge roads near Marengo for crash involving a motorcycle and SUV. One person on the motorcycle was killed. (Photos Provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the McHenry County Conservation District police and the Huntley Fire Protection District were called at 4:22 p.m. Saturday to the two-vehicle crash, the sheriff’s office said.

While responding, crews were told CPR was in progress for one of the motorcyclists involved, according to the release. A second ambulance, heavy rescue squad and medical helicopter were requested to the scene while firefighters were still en route.

Marengo crews arrived on the scene about 10 minutes after the first call, Vucha said. Paramedics found the two adult motorcycle riders in the road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was flown to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford, according to Vucha and the sheriff’s office.

A woman and two juveniles in the second passenger vehicle were taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor injuries, according to Vucha’s release. They had minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The roadway was closed for about four and a half hours for the investigation, which remains ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.