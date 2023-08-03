Spring Hill Mall parking lot to transform into outdoor entertainment venue

The parking lot outside the shuttered Carson Pirie Scott store at Spring Hill Mall will soon transform into an outdoor entertainment area.

Carpentersville trustees on Tuesday approved a liquor license for Container Collective Social, which is expected to open by month’s end.

As the name implies, shipping containers will be converted into small shops and a bar. Food trucks will also help set up the perimeter of the venue. There will be a sound system, stage and large screen for concerts and other events.

The idea, developer Corey Kelly said, came out of COVID and seeing the popularity of patios and other outdoor gathering spaces.

“People love to be outside, especially when you give people something they can bring their whole family to,” said Kelly, adding he plans to host a variety of events, including concerts, movies and even early morning yoga and fitness classes, in the 60,000-square-foot parking area.

The new venture comes as West Dundee is in talks with the mall’s owner, Kohan Retail Investment Group, to purchase the Carson’s building and the main part of the mall.

Earlier this year, West Dundee trustees approved the purchase of the shuttered Macy’s and Sears stores. Though most of the mall is in West Dundee, the Carson Pirie Scott store, Kohl’s and a portion of the main mall are in Carpentersville.

“We’re happy to have this project,” Carpentersville Village President John Skillman said.

According to village documents, Container Collective Social has leased the parking lot area from Spring Hill Mall through the end of October. The liquor license, which would allow alcohol to be sold there until 11 p.m., would expire when the lease ends.

While Kelly hopes to reopen in 2024, he is unsure where he may locate his business if the mall property sells.

“If the opportunity is there to do it next year, we’re all over it,” Kelly said.

