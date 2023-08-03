McHenry County coroner identifies motorcyclist killed Saturday in Huntley

A motorcyclist killed on Saturday in a crash near Huntley was identified Wednesday as Daniel Ordoqui of Chicago, the McHenry County Coroner’s Office said.

In earlier reports, Ordoqui, 41, was misidentified by officials as an Elgin resident.

He was killed following a chain-reaction crash at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old driving a 2008 Mini Cooper S was stopped in a southbound lane of Route 47 preparing to turn east onto Conley Road when the vehicle was struck in the rear-end by a 2015 Subaru Forester driven by a 71-year-old Woodstock man.

The Mini Cooper then spun into Ordoqui’s 1997 Kawasaki VN800, throwing him from the motorcycle.

He was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a release from the coroner’s office.

The autopsy, performed Monday, indicates Ordoqui died from blunt force injuries.

The drivers of the other two cars were treated for minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the crash.