Elgin motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle crash in Huntley

HUNTLEY – A 41-year-old man from Elgin died following a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning along Route 47 in Huntley in which he was thrown from his motorcycle, authorities said.

The Huntley Fire District and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Route 47 and Conley Road in Huntley, according to a news release from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office investigation indicates that a 2015 Subaru Forester, driven by a 71-year-old Woodstock man, failed to stop and hit a 2008 Mini Cooper S, driven by a 17-year-old, which was stopped southbound on Route 47 in a turn lane to Conley Road. This caused the Mini Cooper S to spin into a 1997 Kawasaki VN800 motorcycle, driven by a 41-year-old Elgin man, which was heading northbound on Route 47.

The rider was thrown off the motorcycle upon impact, the report said.

All drivers were transported to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley. The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The drivers of the vehicles had minor injuries, the news release said.

Route 47 was closed from Foster Road to Ackman Road for about five hours, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. The highway opened back up around 2:30 p.m., the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Lakewood Police Department, Huntley Police Department and the Crystal Lake Fire Department also responded and arrived at the scene of the crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating this.