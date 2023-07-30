Spartan Boxing & Fitness celebrates Grand Opening with ribbon-cutting

Spartan Boxing & Fitness celebrated its Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its 760 Industrial Drive, Unit A location in Cary on July 14.

Spartan Boxing & Fitness is a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to empowering individuals through the art of boxing and fostering a community focused on health, fitness and personal development, according to a news release from the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. With a team of experienced trainers, Spartan Boxing& Fitness offers a range of classes and programs suitable for all fitness levels, from beginners to advanced athletes.

For more information about this business, opportunities to tour the facility and to learn more about its programs and memberships, visit spartanboxingfit.com or call 815-687-4635.