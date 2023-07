The Rotary Club of Huntley’s board of directors and officers were installed by past district Gov. Donald Brewer on June 29. Installed parties were Jim Uszler and Sam Tenuto as co-presidents, Erin Walsh as treasurer and Karen Hutchings as secretary.

The Rotary club recently assisted the village of Huntley at a farmers market and at Vet Fest. For volunteer options, visit huntleyrotary.org or email huntleyrotary@yahoo.com.