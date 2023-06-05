McHenry County felony report for the week of May 21

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of May 21 through May 27, 2023. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Kevin J. Fitzgerald, 28, of the 300 block of Main Street, Algonquin, was charged Sunday, May 21, with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
Terry L. Steagall, 32, of the 100 block of Howard Avenue, East Dundee, was charged Monday, May 22, with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing justice, obstructing a police officer, driving with a revoked license, driving with expired license plates and speeding 15 to 20 mph over the speed limit.
Cary
Jack Lambert, 24, of the 3700 block of Bobwhite Lane, Rolling Meadows, was charged Monday, May 22, with aggravated battery and less than $500 of criminal damage to government property.
Noah T. Covelli, 21, of the zero to 100 block of Thornhill Court, Cary, was charged Monday, May 22, with less than $500 of criminal damage to government property.
Crystal Lake
Christopher J. Rebacz, 52, of the 400 block of Candlewood Court, Algonquin, was charged Thursday, May 25, with retail theft of more than $300, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harvard
Abraham Hernandez, 26, of the 600 block of Country Brook Lane, Harvard, was charged Friday, May 26, with aggravated battery of a physically handicapped person, domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery.
Johnsburg
Faith M. Sorensen, 31, of the 400 block of South Buckingham Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, May 26, with retail theft of less than $300 with a previous conviction.
Lake in the Hills
Adam McMahan, 36, of the 1200 block of Columbine Street, Denver, Colorado, was charged Monday, May 22, with possession and manufacturing with intent to deliver less than 1 gram of psilocybin.
Lakewood
Connor C. Kirkpatrick, 28, of the 9300 block of Firth Court, Lakewood, was charged Sunday, May 21, with aggravated arson knowing people were present, residential arson and criminal damage to property exceeding $100,000.
Theodore L. King, 35, of the 8500 block of South Kingston Avenue, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, May 23, with aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, use of marijuana by a driver, improper lane usage, failure to dim headlights and speeding 35 mph or more over the speed limit.
Marengo
Kara L. Ibsh, 33, of the 200 block of South State Street, Marengo, was charged Thursday, May 25, with criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Haley Clark, 40, of the 4700 block of Patty Lane, Ringwood, was charged Sunday, May 21, with aggravated battery to a person age 60 or older and domestic battery.
Jamaine Craft, Jr., 39, of the 3100 block of West Warren Boulevard, Chicago, was charged Monday, May 22, with aggravated battery in a public place.
Richmond
Michael J. Nurnberg, 33, of the 100 block of Forest Avenue, Fox Lake, was charged Monday, May 22, with aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, driving with a suspended license, fleeing a police officer in a vehicle, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, two counts of speeding 35 mph or more over the speed limit, speeding 21 to 25 mph or more over the speed limit, failing to yield to emergency vehicles, passing in a no-passing zone and not using a turn signal at a stoplight.
Woodstock
Sabrina A. Syed, 24, of the 1700 block of Sebastian Road, Woodstock, was charged Sunday, May 21, with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Marcos A. Perez, 22, of the 1000 block of Shoreline Drive, Pingree Grove, was charged Sunday, May 21, with aggravated battery in a public place, aggravated assault, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving, following too closely and failure to reduce speed.
Tomas Ortiz Jr., 21, of the 4200 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago, was charged Monday, May 22, with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed, improper lane use, two counts of failure to notify the Secretary of State of an address change, failure to report a crash and failing to report damage to an unattended vehicle.
Jordan T. Bray, 33, of the 400 block of Ridgeland Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, May 25, with retail theft of less than $300 with a previous conviction, ingesting intoxicating compounds and criminal trespassing.