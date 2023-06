The 1973 Marian Central Catholic High School Reunion Committee is seeking missing classmates to join the celebration of their graduation 50 years ago.

Events are planned for Sept. 23. Tours of Marian Central and a celebration Mass at the high school also will be included, followed by a casual buffet at the Snuggery in McHenry.

Members of the Class of 1973 can register via email at mmari4kids@gmail.com.