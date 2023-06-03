June 03, 2023
Shaw Local
McHenry Lions Club awards scholarships to McHenry High School seniors

By Shaw Local News Network
The McHenry Lions Club have awarded $500 scholarships to three McHenry High School seniors who will attend McHenry County College in the fall. Pictured (L to R): May Osterman Winkel, Nevayah Munoz, Bill Winkel (Photo provided by McHenry Lions Club)

The McHenry Lions Club awarded $500 scholarships to three McHenry High School seniors who will attend McHenry County College in the fall. Nevayah Munoz, Sergio Castilla and Frida Hernandez were presented with their scholarships May 10 for Senior Honors Night.

Representatives of the McHenry Lions Club included Mary Osterman Winkel and Bill Winkel, who are retired McHenry High School teachers. Mrs. Winkel taught physical education at MCHS for 34 years and coached softball. Mr. Winkel taught 20 years in building trades and math.