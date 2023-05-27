May 27, 2023
Dogs, cats unaccounted for in Marengo house fire Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts was called at about 11:26 a.m. Saturday, May 17, 2023, to the 3600 block of Vermont Road for a reported residential structure fire where two dogs and several cats were unaccounted for.

Two dogs and several cats were unaccounted for after a fire Saturday at Marengo house, a Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts spokesman said.

Two female residents who were at home when the fire started were treated and released on the scene for minor injuries, according to a department news release.

It was the second structure fire for the district in two days, according to the report.

Firefighters were called to the the 3600 block of Vermont Road at about 11:26 a.m. for a reported residential structure fire, according to the report. Firefighters arriving nine minutes later found the one-story house heavily engulfed in smoke and flames, and quickly accounted for the occupants while extinguishing the fire.

The fire is believed to have begun on the rear of the home and spread rapidly throughout, according to the release. The structure and its contents were a complete loss.

No damage estimate was immediately available and the fire is under investigation by the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional fire crews from area departments were also called to help at the scene and station, officials said.