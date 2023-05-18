McHenry High School starts graduation celebration with Senior Decision Day

McHenry Community High School started its celebration of the Class of 2023 with a Senior Decision Day event on May 2 to acknowledge the postsecondary plans of the soon-to-be graduates.

During the ceremony, students’ future plans were acknowledged by staff and students. This was the first time for such an event since McHenry Community High School consolidated from two separate schools into one school with two campuses.

Sophomore and junior students filled the main gym to hear each senior’s plans for after graduation.

Students announced plans to pursue apprenticeships, vocational training programs, enlistment in the military and further studies at colleges and universities such as McHenry County College, Illinois State University, Iowa State University and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The school counseling team is also tracking next steps for the Class of 2023 on this map. It is continuously being updated as seniors inform counselors of their plans.