Algonquin police try to identify jogger who had medical emergency

The Algonquin Police Department is trying to identify a jogger, who suffered a medical emergency Saturday and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the agency said.

Algonquin police and the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District responded about 7:40 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of South Oakleaf Drive where a jogger was experiencing a medical emergency on the sidewalk, according to a news release.

The jogger was given medical treatment at the scene and was taken to a local hospital, where he remains.

As of Monday, the jogger had not been identified and was unable to provide that information, police said.

The jogger is a white man, about 60 to 70 years old with dark colored and gray hair and gray stubble facial hair, according to the release. He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt with “Athletico” printed on the front and green and beige jogging shorts.

The department said a photo would not be provided at this time.

Police are actively investigating, but have yet to locate any information regarding this man’s identity and are seeking the public’s assistance.

They request anyone with any information regarding the possible identity of this man contact the Algonquin Police Department’s non-emergency number at 847-658-4531.