May 11, 2023
Shaw Local
News - McHenry County

Two treated following ammonia leak at Hampshire butcher shop

Specially trained hazardous materials team was brought in to mitigate the leak

By Daily Herald report

Two people were treated for breathing issues following an ammonia leak at a Hampshire butcher shop Wednesday evening that prompted a hazmat response from multiple agencies.

Hampshire Fire Protection District officials were called to a coffee shop on the 100 block of South State Street just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a noxious odor.

Firefighters traced the smell to a nearby butcher shop and were able to access a refrigeration room where an ammonia leak was detected.

A specially trained hazardous materials team was brought in to mitigate the leak at about 9:30 p.m.

Affected businesses in the area were ventilated and deemed safe.

The owner of the butcher shop contacted a repair company to fix the malfunctioning refrigeration equipment, fire officials said.

