Two treated following ammonia leak at Hampshire butcher shop

Two people were treated for breathing issues following an ammonia leak at a Hampshire butcher shop Wednesday evening that prompted a hazmat response from multiple agencies.

Hampshire Fire Protection District officials were called to a coffee shop on the 100 block of South State Street just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a noxious odor.

Firefighters traced the smell to a nearby butcher shop and were able to access a refrigeration room where an ammonia leak was detected.

A specially trained hazardous materials team was brought in to mitigate the leak at about 9:30 p.m.

Affected businesses in the area were ventilated and deemed safe.

The owner of the butcher shop contacted a repair company to fix the malfunctioning refrigeration equipment, fire officials said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230511/hazmat-response-for-ammonia-leak-at-hampshire-butcher-shop