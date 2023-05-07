Crystal Lake student wins IESA Scholar Attitude Award

Lundahl Middle School student Sedona Semradek has been selected as a 2023 Scholar Attitude Award winner by a panel of coaches, athletic directors, principals and officials from the Illinois Elementary School Association.

To be considered, a student from an IESA member school must be in eighth grade, have a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, have participated in at least one IESA activity during each year of their two-year junior high career and have demonstrated outstanding citizenship during their junior high tenure, according to an association news release.

In addition, each student is required to submit an essay titled “The Value of Sportsmanship and the Lessons I have Learned from Participating in Athletics and Activities.”

Semradek and the other four award winners will receive a medallion and a $500 gift card. In addition, they will be recognized on the field at IESA State Track Meet at EastSide Center in Peoria.