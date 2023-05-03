5 things to do in McHenry County: McHenry drive-in opens plus flowers for sale and in bloom

1. McHenry Outdoor Theater opens for season: The drive-in theater outside McHenry opens this Friday and Saturday with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

The McHenry Outdoor Theater, 1510 N. Chapel Hill Road, will be open Fridays and Saturdays only until Memorial Day weekend, when it opens seven days a week.

The Bridgeport Ramblers will play live music before the features on Friday with a rain date of Saturday. Gates open about 6:15 p.m.

Ticket prices this year are $14 per adult and $8 per child ages 3 to 11, as well as seniors ages 60 and older and current and former members of the U.S. military. Children ages 2 and younger are free.

Among the changes this year are updated bathrooms, a new snack bar and the availability of beer and wine for purchase.

[ McHenry Outdoor Theater ushering out the old, updating snack bar ]

2. Spring Wildflower Walk: The Land Conservancy of McHenry County will host a Spring Wildflower Walk from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Spring Hollow Nature Preserve in Woodstock.

Because the walk is on private property, the address will be provided to registered participants. The fee is $5 per person, and participants can register for the walk at conservemc.org/spring-wildflower-walk-2.

At the event, TLC’s land conservation specialist, Kim Elsenbroek, will guide participants through a high-quality woodland, share information about each wildflower and provide identification tips.

The group size for the walk is limited to 15.

3. Garden Party and Flower Sale: Flowers also will be in bloom in Crystal Lake where the annual fundraiser for the downtown economic development organization is planned.

The event will run 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include flowers for sale from Countryside Flowershop, Nursery, and Garden Center, as well as crafters, dancers and music.

For information, go to Downtown Crystal Lake’s website at downtowncl.org/events/garden-party-flower-sale.

4. Touch a Truck: The village of Algonquin will host a touch-a-truck event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Towne Park, featuring construction vehicles, emergency ones and school buses.

The event will include music, giveaways and food for purchase. A sensory friendly hour with no lights, horns or sirens will be held 10 to 11 a.m.

Parking is available in the lot at 100 Jefferson St.

For information, go to rec.algonquin.org.

5. World Migratory Bird Day: Learn all about birds at this special event at Glacial Park’s Lost Valley Visitor Center outside Ringwood.

Organized by the Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, McHenry County Audubon and the McHenry County Conservation District, this event is open to all ages and registration is not required.

Activity stations and bird passports are available noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Participants can earn stamps playing more than a dozen games and activities, and with more stamps can come more prizes, including an Audubon plush bird that sings its song when squeezed. Door prizes include binoculars and photo prints, among others.

At 10 a.m., Stephanie Schmidt, the whooping crane outreach coordinator for the International Crane Foundation, will give a presentation on the cranes of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Also on Sunday, a licensed bird bander will be catching, banding and releasing migratory birds 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Four Season Nature Preserve at N. 1889 Co. Trunk H, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. A link to the location is available at https://goo.gl/maps/rdA6qzFKSoK2XXhM8.

For information, go to MCCDistrict.org.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.