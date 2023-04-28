Huntley firefighters rescue man trapped between dump truck, skid steer

Firefighters rescued a man whose leg was pinned between two work trucks on Thursday afternoon in unincorporated McHenry County, officials said.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to the intersection of Ellery Lane and Clearwater Way around 4:30 p.m. in unincorporated McHenry County and found a man whose leg was pinned between the bumper of a skid steer and the bumper of a dump truck, according to a news release.

Spreaders were needed to lift the dump truck off the man’s leg, with emergency medical services administering care and firefighters securing the vehicles, according to the release. The extraction took about eight minutes.

The person was flown to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in stable condition, but had a “severe” leg injury, according to the release.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, according to the release.