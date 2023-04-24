April 24, 2023
Shaw Local
Richardson Farm’s Tulip Festival to open Thursday

Along with tulips, this year’s festival will include food trucks, drinks, games and live music

By Shaw Local News Network

Gabrielle Caputo, of Batavia, right, takes a photo of her children, Stella Caprio, 7, and Luca Caprio, 4, in a field of flowers during the Tulip Festival at Richardson Adventure Farm on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Spring Grove. The festival began Friday, April 23, and will continue seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. as long as the tulips are in bloom. More than 300,000 tulips of 30 different varieties were planted. Admission costs $12 on weekdays and $15 on weekends with children 3 and under entering for free. Each admission price comes with one complimentary tulip; each additional tulip picked is $1. Food trucks and live music will also be available on the weekends. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Hundreds of thousands of tulips are blooming at Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove, as the farm gets set for its annual tulip festival.

The third annual Richardson Adventure Farm Tulip Festival is set to open Thursday.

“We have anxiously been looking at and walking through our tulip fields and counting the growing-degree days. We should have about 300,000 blooming by the 27th,” farm co-owner George Richardson said.

Originally debuting in 2021, the farm – located at 909 English Prairie Road – holds 12 football fields worth of tulips, according to a news release.

Throughout the course of the season, the farm is expecting to have roughly one million flowers in bloom this year, Richardson said in the release. For three years, the farm has planted 300,000 tulip bulbs, with the original ones now having babies.

“This year should really be something to see,” Richardson said in the release.

The tulips will be sprouting in several colors, including red, yellow, purple, white, apricot and pink, and include more than 60 different varieties, according to the release.

In addition to the tulips, the festival will live music on weekends, according to the release. Families will also be able to play several outdoor games, such as giant Jenga, giant Connect Four and bags. The Richardson Adventure Farm gift shop will be open too.

Food trucks that serve Mexican food, pizza, burgers, sandwiches, pulled pork and ice cream will be at the festival as well, according to the release. Beer, wine, soft drinks, hot drinks and smoothies will also be available.

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with children three years and younger being admitted for free, according to the release. Those four and up will pay $16 to get in, and will receive one free tulip per paid admission on weekdays.

“What’s better than spring, and what’s better than tulips in the spring?” said Robert Richardson, who helps run the farm. “They’re just a riot of colors.”