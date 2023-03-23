Cary hires permanent village administrator

A month after Cary’s top village official moved out of state, the village opted to stay in-house and promote a department head to fill the role.

Erik Morimoto, who was appointed as the interim village administrator in February after former administrator Jacob Rife moved, will take on the role permanently, according to a news release Wednesday from the village.

After working in the village of Cary for nine years, Erik Morimoto will serve as the Village Administrator after he was approved for the role on March 21, 2023. (Provided by the village of Cary)

“It is an honor to continue serving the community in this new role,” Morimoto said in the release. “I am looking forward to building upon the positive momentum of Cary’s recent achievements under the guidance of our former administrator and Village Board.”

Morimoto has served as the village’s public works director since 2014, but also took on the duties of the assistant village administrator in 2020, according to the release.

Morimoto will receive $175,000 for his salary, as well as a car allowance of $500 per month, according to his contract. He will also receive a computer, cell phone, and fax.

Other benefits include life, health and dental insurance, which will be similar coverage to that offered to other employees, according to the contract.

“Erik’s leadership and experience will continue to help the Village of Cary prosper and achieve our long-term goals,” Cary Mayor Mark Kownick said in the release. “The Village Board is also proud to have been able to promote a village administrator from within our organization.”

Morimoto has nearly 25 years of experience in administration, community development, public works and engineering, according to the release.

While at Cary, he has been a part of building the village’s new Metra Station, the Cary Municipal Center and the biological phosphorus removal system at the wastewater treatment plant, and as well as working toward the village’s downtown streetscape improvements, according to the release.

During his career, he has served as the chairperson for the McHenry County Municipal Partnering Initiative, vice-chair of the McHenry County Stormwater Management Commission, and director of engineering and building for the city of Crystal Lake, according to the release.

“With the support of our amazing staff, I am confident we will continue raising the bar even higher,” Morimoto said in the release.