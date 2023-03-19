Lake in the Hills announces winners of Larsen awards

The village of Lake in the Hills announced the winners of the 2022 Gordon Larsen Business Achievement Awards.

They include Image 1:27 Photography for Best Customer Service, the Lakehouse Tattoo as Employer of Choice and Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning of Northern Illinois as Best New Business, according to a news release.

The awards recognize businesses that embody the philanthropic and entrepreneurial spirit of Gordon Larsen, who was influential in shaping the physical and civic landscape of Lake in the Hills, according to the release. Larsen believed in charitable businesses with success attributable to exemplary service to employees, customers and the community.

The village received 158 nominations for 10 Lake in the Hills businesses.

For information on the winning businesses, go to lith.org/gordonlarsen.