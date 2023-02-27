Huntley woman, 82, dies following fire that also killed 2 cats

An 82-year-old Huntley woman found in a Feb. 8 fire at her Huntley home has died, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed.

Gail Weir died early Wednesday morning, the result of smoke inhalation in a residential fire with heart disease listed as a secondary cause of death, according to county records. It is considered an accidental death, Cook County Medical Examiner spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny said.

Two cats also died in the fire, according to Huntley Fire Protection District officials.

Huntley Fire was called to the home at 10:08 p.m. that night for a reported house fire on the 10700 block of Church Road. Smoke was showing from the single-story home’s roof when crews arrived, according to a release.

The fire did not extend beyond the home and was brought under control quickly, according to the release.

Weir was found during a search of the home and was taken to Northwestern Huntley Hospital. She later was transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood. The cats were found in a subsequent search, according to the release.

Smoke and fire caused $150,000 worth of damage to the home, which was left uninhabitable, according to the release. The cause is still under investigation.