Wonder Lake Police Department offers first-ever Citizens Police Academy starting in April

The Wonder Lake Police Department is planning its first-ever Citizens Police Academy, set to begin later this spring.

The academy, designed to help residents learn more about their department and policing, comes at the suggestion of the village’s new Chief of Police Lee Redlin, according to an announcement on the Wonder Lake Police Department Facebook page

A long-time sergeant with the department, Redlin replaced long-time Chief John Crilly in late 2022.

The police academy is designed to help residents learn “an understanding of their Police Department and its operations,” according to the post.

The two-hour, eight-session classes are set to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 and run each Thursday through May 25 at the Wonder Lake Community Center, at 4200 Thompson Road. There is no cost to participate.

“This is an initiative the chief has discussed in the past and was warmly received by the village board,” Wonder Lake Lt. Kyle Mandernack wrote in an email.

“We have a vast amount of experience and specialties within our agency. Franky, I would love to show this off to our community,” Mandernack wrote.

Redlin was not available Sunday to comment on the academy.

Sessions during the academy will include discussions and tours that relate to various topics, including learning about various cons, scams and fraud; evidence collection; crash responses; gang and drugs awareness; and K-9 demonstrations, according to the release

The citizens academy is open to current residents, anyone who works in the village and people who are considering moving to Wonder Lake in the future, according to the release.

Applicants need to be at least 18 years old. To enroll, contact Mandernack at KMandernack@wlpd.org