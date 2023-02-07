Two cats rescued in Algonquin fire that left home with $100,000 in smoke, fire damage

At an Algonquin house fire on Monday evening, firefighters from the Huntley Fire Protection District were able to locate and rescue two cats in the home, officials said.

Firefighters were called about 5:45 p.m. to a home on the zero to 100 block of Charminster Court. On arrival, a fire was seen coming from the two-story home’s garage, according to a news release. While the residents were outside the home, firefighters went in to find the cats and get them out.

The fire was knocked down in about 16 minutes and contained to the garage but left smoke damage throughout the house, according to the release. Damage was estimated at at least $100,000.

Crews remained at the house for another 1 1/2 hours to ensure the fire was out. Its cause is under investigation by the Huntley Fire Protection District, according to the release.

Fire crews from Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Woodstock, Fox River Grove, Hampshire, and Marengo assisted with the response.