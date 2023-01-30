January 30, 2023
News - McHenry County

McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Jan. 15, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Lewis C. McCracken, 27, of the 200 block of Villa Street, Elgin; two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of home invasion, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, residential burglary, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
  • Joshua D. Camden, 34, of the 200 block of La Fox River Drive, Algonquin; aggravated battery to a police officer, criminal damage to government property, violation of an order of protection, two counts of resisting a police officer and violation of bail conditions.
  • Lisa E. Townsend, 27, of the 1200 block of South Briggs Street, Joliet; two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
  • Donisha R. Davis, 29, of the 4700 block of South King Drive, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
  • Desiree D. Thompson, 21, of the 1600 block of Brompton Lane, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a firefighter, aggravated battery to emergency medical services personnel, domestic battery and resisting a police officer.
  • Loren R. Wang, 48, of the zero to 100 block of Duxbury Lane, Cary; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three previous DUI violations, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license, driving with a revoked license, resisting a police officer, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper backing into a roadway.
  • Jimmie I. Crawford, 53, of the 2100 block of Highwood Road, McHenry; failing to report as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act with a previous conviction for failing to report.
  • Bennie R. Ross, 31, of the 600 block of Sharon Drive, Crystal Lake; four counts of aggravated domestic battery, eight counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
  • Carley N. Czanowski, 35, of the 700 block of Sandra Lane, Cary; four counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.
  • Kimble B. Menard II, 32, of the 5400 block of Pebble Lane, Loves Park; burglary to a vehicle, theft of property worth more than $500 and theft with a previous conviction.
  • Andrew J. Staggs, 32, of the 800 block of Washington Street, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a police officer.
  • Steven K. Morris, 27, of the 700 block of Pointe Drive, Crystal Lake; possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, expired registration and operating a vehicle with registration suspended for lack of insurance.
  • Elizabeth Topete, 32, of the 1300 block of Parkridge Court, Crystal Lake; failing to report change of employment as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
  • Marcin Kotowicz, 47, of the 7N600 block of Fielding Court, St. Charles; four counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated battery to an emergency medical services provider, resisting a police officer and driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • Armando M. Guerrero, 46, of the zero to 100 block of North Williams Street, Crystal Lake; theft of $100,000 to $500,000.
  • Jamison Kruse, 25, of the 1500 block of North Freund Avenue, McHenry; possession and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, as well as possession of psilocybin.
  • Lisa L. Szyszka, 49, of the 300 block of Poplar Street, Crystal Lake; forgery, obstructing justice, driving with a suspended license, possession of a suspended license and operating a vehicle with registration suspended for lack of insurance.
