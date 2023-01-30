McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Jan. 15, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Lewis C. McCracken, 27, of the 200 block of Villa Street, Elgin; two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of home invasion, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, residential burglary, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
- Joshua D. Camden, 34, of the 200 block of La Fox River Drive, Algonquin; aggravated battery to a police officer, criminal damage to government property, violation of an order of protection, two counts of resisting a police officer and violation of bail conditions.
- Lisa E. Townsend, 27, of the 1200 block of South Briggs Street, Joliet; two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Donisha R. Davis, 29, of the 4700 block of South King Drive, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Desiree D. Thompson, 21, of the 1600 block of Brompton Lane, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a firefighter, aggravated battery to emergency medical services personnel, domestic battery and resisting a police officer.
- Loren R. Wang, 48, of the zero to 100 block of Duxbury Lane, Cary; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three previous DUI violations, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license, driving with a revoked license, resisting a police officer, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper backing into a roadway.
- Jimmie I. Crawford, 53, of the 2100 block of Highwood Road, McHenry; failing to report as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act with a previous conviction for failing to report.
- Bennie R. Ross, 31, of the 600 block of Sharon Drive, Crystal Lake; four counts of aggravated domestic battery, eight counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
- Carley N. Czanowski, 35, of the 700 block of Sandra Lane, Cary; four counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.
- Kimble B. Menard II, 32, of the 5400 block of Pebble Lane, Loves Park; burglary to a vehicle, theft of property worth more than $500 and theft with a previous conviction.
- Andrew J. Staggs, 32, of the 800 block of Washington Street, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a police officer.
- Steven K. Morris, 27, of the 700 block of Pointe Drive, Crystal Lake; possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, expired registration and operating a vehicle with registration suspended for lack of insurance.
- Elizabeth Topete, 32, of the 1300 block of Parkridge Court, Crystal Lake; failing to report change of employment as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
- Marcin Kotowicz, 47, of the 7N600 block of Fielding Court, St. Charles; four counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated battery to an emergency medical services provider, resisting a police officer and driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Armando M. Guerrero, 46, of the zero to 100 block of North Williams Street, Crystal Lake; theft of $100,000 to $500,000.
- Jamison Kruse, 25, of the 1500 block of North Freund Avenue, McHenry; possession and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, as well as possession of psilocybin.
- Lisa L. Szyszka, 49, of the 300 block of Poplar Street, Crystal Lake; forgery, obstructing justice, driving with a suspended license, possession of a suspended license and operating a vehicle with registration suspended for lack of insurance.