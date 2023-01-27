Woodstock police still looking for missing 71-year-old man, ask public for help

Police continue to ask the public for help to find John P. Seputis, 71, who was last seen on Jan. 8 in Woodstock.

John Seputis, 71, was reported missing on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 by the Woodstock Police Department. (Provided by the Woodstock Police Department)

The Illinois State Police activated an endangered missing person alert for Seputis on Jan. 14, at the request of the Woodstock Police Department.

“We are still searching for him. We have had little or no information about his whereabouts and are continuing to ask the public for their help,” Woodstock Chief of Police John Lieb said Friday.

Seputis is described as a white man, 6-foot, 2-inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds, the alert said.

Fellow tenants in his building reported they have not seen or heard from him, Lieb said, adding that Seputis did not have access to a car and there has been no activities on his bank accounts.

“We would like to find him and have concerns for his safety,” Lieb said.

Seputis has a condition that places him in danger, police said in the original alert.

Any person with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Woodstock Police Department at (815) 363-2152 or call 911, police said in the alert.