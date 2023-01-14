Woodstock police seek help in finding missing 71-year-old man

Police are seeking assistance in finding John P. Seputis, 71, who was last seen on Jan. 8 in Woodstock.

The Illinois State Police activated an endangered missing person alert on Saturday at the request of the Woodstock Police Department, which issued an alert of its own Saturday afternoon.

Seputis is described as a white man, 6-foot, 2-inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds, according to the alert.

John has a condition that places him in danger, police said in the alert.

Any person with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Woodstock Police Department at (815) 363-2152 or call 911, police said in the alert.