Woodstock man convicted twice of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old child sentenced to 18 years in prison

A Woodstock man was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison after being convicted in two separate trials of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old child in 2019.

Nathan Rigg, 36, was found guilty first by a judge, who then overturned his verdict, and then again by a jury on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, class X felonies. Such felonies can carry a sentence of up to 60 years in prison with each count to be served consecutively.

Rigg had his case heard first in a bench trial in February before McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge who found him guilty. In a rare move, the judge overturned the conviction based on arguments that errors had been made during the trial. Rigg then had his case heard a second time in August before a jury and again was found guilty on both charges.

Rigg was sentenced to nine years on each count to be served consecutively, according to the sentencing documents. Under the state’s truth-in-sentencing guidelines, he must serve at least 85% of the sentence.

Upon his release, he will be on mandatory supervised release from three years to natural life and is required to register as a sex offender for life, according to court documents.

The length of the mandatory supervised release is determined by the Illinois Department of Corrections’ Prisoner Review Board, which looks in part at his behavior while in prison.

He will receive credit for 217 days he’s spent in the McHenry County jail, plus any days up until he is transferred into the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. He also must pay fines and fees of $3,157.70, according to the sentencing records.

Prior to his sentencing Friday, present with a third attorney, he had attempted to argue another post-conviction motion asking the judge to reconsider his conviction, which was denied, according to court documents.