McHenry County felony report for week of Jan. 1, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Jan. 1 through Jan. 7. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Crystal Lake
Bennie R. Ross, 31, of the 600 block of Sharon Drive, Crystal Lake, was charge Sunday, Jan. 1, with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery, and criminal damage to property.
Kimberly D. Dunteman, 53, of the 1500 block of Briarwood Circle, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 3, with retail theft with previous conviction.
Eder I. Basurto-Chavez, 35, of the 100 block of North 15th Street, St. Charles, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 4, with obstructing justice.
George J. Ashetzie, 66, of the 4200 block of West Carroll Street, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 4, with burglary to a vehicle, identity theft involving $300 to $2,000 and possession of another’s credit card.
Ashetzie was additionally charged Wednesday, Jan. 4, with four counts of theft of stolen property, possession of another’s credit card and theft from a place of worship.
Frank P. Markiano, 31, of the 10100 block of Ashley Street, Huntley, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 4, with possession of three MDMA pills, two clonazepam pills and two methylphenidate hydrochloride pills, as well as disorderly conduct.
Daniel P. Perry, 38, of the 100 block of East Todd Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Jan. 5, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper stop or turn signal.
Anthony J. Gum, 36, of the 100 block of West Street, Kingston, was charged Friday, Jan. 6, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Marengo
Tyler S. Carlson, 32, of the 19400 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo, was charged Saturday, Jan. 7, with possession of less than 15 grams of psilocybin, driving while license revoked with a previous conviction, two counts of driving while license revoked, and two counts of driving with expired license plates.
McHenry
Jorge A. Ramirez-Morales, 28, of the 3600 block of Waukegan Road, McHenry, was charged Monday, Jan. 2, with three counts of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
Kishaun C. Davis, 19, of the 2900 block of Northside Drive, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 3., with identity theft involving $300 to $2,000 and possession of another’s debit card.
Paul A. Jednoroz, 43, of the 1100 block of Adagio Drive, Volo, was charged Friday, Jan. 6, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, and improper lane use.
Scott A. Hejna, 41, of the 9500 block of South 86th Avenue, Hickory Hills, was charged Friday, Jan. 6, with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with two previous convictions, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, driving on a revoked license with a previous conviction, driving while license revoked and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Selim Abdullai, 32, of the 11800 block of West Coral Street, Huntley, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 3, with possession of a firearm without a firearm owners identification card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol by the driver and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Jose Garcia, 28, of the 700 block of Saint Johns Road, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 3, with two counts each of delivery and possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine.
Garcia was additionally charged Tuesday, Jan. 3, with with possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana and possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana.
Tiffany N. Webster, 32, of the 7200 block of Hiawatha Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 3, with aggravated assault to a police officer and theft of property worth less than $500.
Terrance Kampas II, 33, of the 100 block of Hawthorne Road, Lake in the Hills, was charged Thursday, Jan. 5, with attempted aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated assault of a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failing to signal when required and disobeying a stop sign.
Spring Grove
Anthony F. Marnett, 56, of the 300 block of South Third Street, Delavan, Wisconsin, was charged Saturday, Jan. 7, with possession of cocaine.
Woodstock
Paul F. Smith, 37, of the 15700 block of Route 14, Woodstock, was charged Monday, Jan. 2, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations, two counts of obstructing justice, aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, driving while license revoked with a prior conviction, possession of nitrous oxide, theft of property worth less than $500, operating an uninsured vehicle, failing to signal when required, possession of open alcohol by the driver, improper lane use, driving while license revoked, use of another’s license, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Kimberly J. Thery, 44, of the 400 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Jan. 5, with two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.