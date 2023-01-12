5 things to do in McHenry County: Enjoy some winter fun in Woodstock and Lake in the Hills

1. Downtown Crystal Lake’s winter version of its sidewalk sales – called Slidewalk Sales – will return Thursday and continue through Saturday.

The event’s hours vary based on each business, and many of the sales tables are located inside the stores.

For information, go to DowntownCL.org.

2. Enjoy Winter Night’s Family Fun on Friday with bonfires, night hikes, and a sheltered area with hot cocoa.

The free event, hosted by the Land Conservancy of McHenry County, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hennen Conservation Area, 4622 Dean St. in Woodstock.

Attendees should dress to be outside and walking on trails in the winter.

Registration can be completed at bit.ly/WinterFun-Jan13. Registrants will be notified if the event is canceled because of inclement weather.

3. Kids will have a chance to read to a therapy dog at Read Fur Fun on Saturday at the McHenry Public Library, 809 Front St.

The event, which will run 10 a.m. to noon in Meeting Room East (Room 135), is open to children of all ages and will feature a licensed therapy dog. The dog owner will be present.

To sign up for a slot, stop by the library or call the library at 815-385-0036.

4. The 13th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast on Monday will explore the relationship between health, wealth and social justice.

The keynote speaker will be Venoncia M. Bate-Ambrus, the executive director of the Healthcare Foundation of Northern Lake County, presenting “Beyond the Lunch Counter: Health, Wealth & Equity Through an MLK Lens.”

The event is organized by FaithBridge, an interfaith organization comprised of religious communities, nonprofits and residents of McHenry and Lake counties.

The breakfast will start at 7:30 a.m. and the program will run 8 to 9 a.m., both at the Crystal Lake Holiday Inn, 800 S. Route 31.

The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for those younger than 18 years old.

For information or to buy tickets, go to faithbridgeinterfaith.org.

5. A Winter Luau with outdoor fun plus a chance to warm up inside with crafts and frozen hot chocolate is planned for Monday in Lake in the Hills.

The event, offering a chance for winter fun when kids are out of school for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate.

While everyone is bundled up, there will be frozen footgolf, the Flood Brothers snowball launcher, tic tac snow, ice bowling, snow paintings, a “Snowy Day” story stroll and sledding down the Village Hall hill.

When it’s time to warm up inside, attendees will make leis to wear, play island music, go on Moana and Maui’s Scavenger Hunt, do Hawaiian crafts, have a snack and make frozen hot chocolate with the famous blender bike.

Olaf and the Yeti will stop by to say hello.

Tickets cost $8 for Lake in the Hills residents or $10 for nonresidents at the door.

For information or to register, go to bit.ly/LITHWinterLuau2023.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.