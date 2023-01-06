Algonquin man pleads not guilty to possessing thousands of grams of pot in second case since August

A 36-year-old Algonquin man pleaded not guilty Friday to possessing and trafficking thousands of grams of marijuana, the second felony case in which he’s been charged in the last six months.

Steven B. Radak, of the zero to 100 block of Twickenham Court, is charged with marijuana trafficking, a class X felony, as well as possession, delivery and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

The more serious class X felony carries a sentencing range of between six and 30 years but because of the amount of marijuana he is accused of possessing, he is eligible for an extended term and could face a minimum of 12 years in prison, McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis said.

The indictment alleges that on or about Dec. 12, Radak, who was at the time out of jail on pre-trial bond for another case, “brought or caused to be brought” to the state more than 2,500 grams of marijuana.

The indictment also alleges that he possessed and delivered between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of marijuana.

In December, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force learned that Radak was receiving several large packages through the mail, which they suspected contained marijuana, prosecutors said in a motion filed in December asking a judge to require Radak show the source of any bail funds.

Radak was seen with the packages and then witnessed dropping them off at another residence, according to the motion. After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the packages and reported finding marijuana.

Police then obtained a search warrant for Radak’s home where they allegedly found more marijuana, the shipping labels for the packages already found, other boxes similar to the ones already discovered, a vacuum sealer, a scale and other packaging materials, according to the motion.

Postal history shows the packages originated in California, according to the motion.

At the time of his arrest in December, Radak was out of jail on a $30,000 bond, of which he posted the required 10%, or $3,000.

In that case, filed in August by the Crystal Lake police, he is charged with possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, and a petty offense for driving with expired registration, according to court documents.

If convicted in both cases he would be required to serve his sentences consecutively, according to the indictment.

He remained in the McHenry County jail as of Friday afternoon on a $100,000 bond. He must post $10,000 to be released.