Woman trapped in vehicle on slope rescued Saturday morning in Algonquin

A woman was rescued Saturday morning after her sports utility vehicle crashed on the sloping roadside just off state Route 31 and Oakwood Court in Algonquin, an official from Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District said in a news release.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene just before 7 a.m. and found the black SUV 30 feet off the road, down a steep, tree-lined slope. The woman, who was the driver, was trapped inside.

Crews used extraction equipment to free the driver, who was transported to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital after being evaluated for their injuries, fire district Capt. Erick Kennedy said.

Algonquin Police Department and the McHenry County MABAS 5 technical rescue team assisted in the extraction of the driver, Kennedy said.

A single driver was rescued Saturday morning, Dec. 31, 2022, by first responders with the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District and Algonquin Police Department when their vehicle crashed and was trapped down a tree-lined ridge. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)