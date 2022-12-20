Here’s who is running for Lake in the Hills Village Board this spring

With no new candidates filing for the election in Lake in the Hills since last week, only incumbents will appear on the April ballot.

All three village three incumbent trustees – Suzette Bojarski, Diane Murphy and Wendy Anderson – filed petitions last week, officials in the village clerk’s office said.

Murphy said she felt the current board was “very cohesive” and shared similar values in making decisions for Lake in the Hills.

“I have been very proud to have been a part of leadership,” Murphy said, citing 13 consecutive years of balanced budgets and not increasing property taxes as some recent accomplishments. “We [the village] continue to be relevant and inclusive with our programming and parks facilities.”

The Village Board recently opted to forgo the inflationary increase for the 13th straight year but will take money tied to new construction in town, according to the city documents. This is the second year in a row the village has taken an increase tied to new growth, according to village material.

The election takes place next year on April 4..