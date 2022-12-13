Three Lake in the Hills village trustees file for reelection

Three incumbent village trustees – Suzette Bojarski, Diane Murphy and Wendy Anderson – filed petitions on Monday, the first day of candidate filing, seeking reelection to the Lake in the Hills Village Board, the village clerk said.

Anderson, a special education teacher in Crystal Lake School District 47, was appointed to the board in May 2021; Bojarski, another appointee, and Murphy both served on the Parks and Recreation Board before becoming village trustees in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

“I’m proud to run again for the trustee seat,” Anderson said. “We have a wonderful group of employees and board members who work well together.”

Anderson said in particular, she was looking forward to helping oversee development of the new police department headquarters, which is expected to cost $22 million.

In addition to the three four-year seats are the Village Board, the village clerk is also up during the coming April election, the village website states.

Incumbent Village Clerk Shannon DuBeau said she filed seeking to continue on in that role.

Election filing runs through Dec. 19; the election will take place on April 4, 2023.