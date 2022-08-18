LITH police say they need a new $22M HQ that’s twice as big: ‘This here is obviously not ideal’

Lake in the Hills Police Department Deputy Chief of Support Services Matthew Mannino talks about the how the department has outgrown their present station, 1115 Crystal Lake Road, in Lake in the Hills, Tuesday Aug. 16, 2022, as he talks about the limited space in the department sally port during a tour of the facility. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm)