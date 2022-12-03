McHenry County felony report for week of Nov. 20, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Nov. 20 to 26. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Terrance O. Dockery, 29, of the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 22, with retail theft of property worth more than $300, retail theft with a previous conviction and resisting a police officer.
Lisa L. Szyszka, 49, of the 300 block of Poplar Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 23, with obstructing justice, forgery, driving with a suspended license, failing to surrender her driver’s license after the suspension of driving privileges, and operating a vehicle while registration was suspended for lack of insurance.
Crystal Lake
Armando M. Guerrero, 46, of the zero to 100 block of North Williams Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Nov. 21, with theft of $100,000 to $500,000.
Curtis T. Jones, 20, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 23, with theft of property worth between $500 and $10,000.
Krystal D. Doan, 27, of the 1200 block of Route 150, Gilson, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 23, with identity theft involving $300 to $2,000.
Destini L. Munson, 24, of the 1200 block of East Berrien Street, Galesburg, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 23, with identity theft involving $300 to $2,000.
John M. Krawczyk, 50, of the 26500 block of West Michigan Boulevard, Antioch, was charged Saturday, Nov. 26, with possession of one piece of an alprazolam bar and less than 15 grams of crack cocaine.
Harvard
Israel Benitez-Gonzalez, 30, of the 1100 block of North Hart Street, Harvard, was charged Friday, Nov. 25, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with a suspended license, driving under the influence of alcohol, making an improper turn at an intersection, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to another vehicle, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, failing to report a crash to police, and driving with a suspended license.
Jose C. Calixto-Juarez, 34, of the 200 block of Admiral Drive, Harvard, was charged Friday, Nov. 25, with criminal trespass to a residence.
Michael E. McCoskey, 45, of the 26000 block of Rollins Road, Ingleside, was charged Monday, Nov. 21, with burglary to a vehicle and theft of property worth less than $500.
Lake in the Hills
Sahduddin S. Ahmed, 27, of the 3100 block of Cambria Court, Aurora, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 22, with disorderly conduct for filing false reports.
Gabriel Palma, 41, of the 2100 block of Euclid Avenue, Berwyn, was charged Monday, Nov. 21, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol by the driver and improper lane use.
McHenry
Robert S. Nolan, 33, of the 2300 block of Eisenhower Boulevard, McHenry, was charged Friday, Nov. 25, with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Raymond P. Underwood, 29, of the 25300 block of Highland Avenue, Antioch, was charged Monday, Nov. 21, with residential burglary.
Mark R. Bennett Jr., 31, of the 300 block of Council Trail, Lake in the Hills, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 22, with four counts of money laundering involving $10,000 to $100,000 and four counts of forgery.
Thomas C. Wilson, 45, of the 1200 block of Ninth Street, Harvard, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 23, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine.
Phillip L. Giannini, 75, of the 3900 block of East Keith Drive, Richmond, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 23, with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
James R. Munsterman Jr., 36, of the 400 block of Greenwood Lane, Barrington, was charged Friday, Nov. 25, with possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, driving while using an electronic communcation device and driving with a suspended license.
Woodstock
Gabriella Cruz, 27, of the 1800 block of Powers Road, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Nov. 25, with aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a police officer.
Fernando Cruz-Bernal, 29, of the 700 block of North Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Nov. 25, with felony resisting a police officer causing injury and two counts of misdemeanor resisting a police officer.
Fidencio Ortiz-Dominguez, 39, of the 2100 block of Serenity Lane, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Nov. 25, with aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license, driving with a revoked license following a previous DUI, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a revoked license and driving with only one headlight.