Cortland man pleads not guilty to slew of felonies involving burglary, guns and drugs

A Cortland man with burglary convictions dating back to 2018 pleaded not guilty Friday to charges alleging he burglarized an Algonquin home in September while in the possession of stolen drugs and firearms, court records show.

Christian M. Corson, 24, is charged with three counts of armed violence and one count of possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, each Class X felonies, as well as residential burglary, possession of cocaine and hydrocodone, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and criminal damage to property, according to the McHenry County indictment.

If convicted on each of the more serious Class X felonies, he could potentially face between 15 and 45 years in prison.

Authorities allege that on or about Sept. 20, while armed with a 9-mm Taurus handgun, Corson burglarized a home in Algonquin where he also allegedly caused less than $300 in damages. He was allegedly in possession of 27 hydrocodone pills and 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, as well as a stolen AR-15 style rifle at the time of the burglary, according to the criminal complaint and indictment.

At the time of the alleged burglary, Corson was on probation for a 2018 residential burglary conviction in Kane County, according to the indictment.

He also has charges in connection with a residential burglaries in Lake in the Hills.

In one case, pertaining to an alleged incident on Sept. 17, he is charged with residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, Class 3 felonies. The weapons charges involved the AR-15 rifle and handgun he allegedly had in his possession on Sept. 20 in Algonquin, according to the indictment.

He was arraigned on the Sept. 17 case in October and entered a not guilty plea, according to court documents.

He also faces charges in connection with another alleged home burglary on Sept. 20 in Lake in the Hills, according to court documents.

One of the firearms and the prescription hydrocodone was stolen from a home in Lake in the Hills, according to court documents. Corson allegedly told police once detained that he had sold another firearm from that Lake in the Hills home to a person in Chicago, prosecutors said in a motion.

Corson also had a “parent” bag with a “large amount” of cocaine, two small pre-packaged baggies of cocaine, additional packaging materials, a small scale, and between $500 and $700 in cash, the motion states.

Corson has past convictions for burglary in DeKalb and Kane counties, according to court documents.

Corson, being held on a $500,000 bond in the McHenry County jail, of which he must post $50,000 to be released, is due back in court Jan 13.

His attorney was unavailable for comment.