First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake honors pastor emeritus

The First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake honored Arn Shaper with the title of pastor emeritus, recognizing the associate minister for his lengthy service.

The title honors a person whose lengthy ministry in a local church has been one of distinguished and transformative service, according to a news release from the church.

For over 50 years, Shaper has served as an associate minister at the First Congressional Church and has been pastor and counselor to many in the greater Crystal Lake community. During his tenure, he celebrated the weddings of over 2,300 couples and comforted the families of more than 3,000 people whose funerals he officiated.

Shaper has served on the boards of numerous nonprofits throughout the county and was an adjunct professor of philosophy at McHenry County College. Over the past five decades, “Pastor Arn” has been a constant presence in the community, the release states.