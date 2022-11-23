Two Harvard High School students arrested, one taken to hospital following fight

A fight at Harvard High School resulted in one student being taken to the hospital, two students arrested and another three students cited, police said.

The Harvard Police Department responded at 11:34 a.m. Nov. 16 to Harvard High School, 1103 N. Jefferson St., after receiving a report of a fight involving several students in the cafeteria, according to a news release.

One student was injured and taken to an area hospital by the Harvard Fire Protection District. The school also was evacuated during the incident after a student pulled a fire alarm, “which obviously exacerbated the incident,” the police department said in the release.

After working with the Harvard High School administration and Harvard School District 50 superintendent, two students were arrested and three cited.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with three counts of aggravated battery, one count of mob action and two counts of disorderly conduct, the release states. A 17-year-old boy was charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of mob action, the release states.

Both were taken to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

A 14-year-old Harvard boy was issued two citations for unlawful conduct and assault, and two 17-year-old boys each were cited for unlawful conduct, mob action, disorderly conduct and assault, the release states.