3 members of a McHenry family plead not guilty to allegations they each abused a child

Three McHenry residents pleaded not guilty last week to zip-tying the wrists of a child, court records show. Two were were charged with striking the child in the head, records show.

Hal G. Eltherington, 63, Kristen M. Eltherington, 35, and Gregory S. Eltherington, 32, are each charged with felony unlawful restraint, aggravated battery of a child younger than 13, also a felony, and misdemeanor domestic battery, according to indictments filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Hal Eltherington and Kristen Eltherington face additional counts of aggravated battery to a child for alleging striking the child, the indictments show.

All three pleaded not guilty Friday and are due back in court on Jan. 13.

If convicted of aggravated battery to a child, a Class 3 felony, and because the child was younger than 12 years old, the trio is eligible for extended term sentencing of between five and 10 years in prison, according to the indictments.

The child was physically restrained, had his wrists tied together with zip ties and was struck about the head, the indictments allege.

The following day, on Aug. 15, a representative from Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital contacted the sheriff’s office and reported a case of a potential child abuse, the sheriff’s office said at the time of their initial arrest.

McHenry County sheriff’s deputies responded to the hospital, and following an investigation and consultation with the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office, the three were criminally charged and warrants were issued for their arrests.

They turned themselves in and bonded out on the same day. Kristen and Hal Eltherington posted 10% of $7,500 bond and Gregory Eltherington posted 10% of a $5,000 bond, according to court documents.