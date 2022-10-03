3 members of McHenry family accused of ‘potential child abuse’

Three member of a McHenry family have been charged with allegedly abusing a child, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

On the morning of Aug. 15, a representative from Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital contacted the sheriff’s office and reported a case of a potential child abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.

McHenry County sheriff’s deputies responded to the hospital, and following an investigation and consultation with the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office, Hal G. Eltherington, Gregory S. Eltherington, and Kristen M. Eltherington were criminally charged and warrants were issued for their arrest.

Early Monday, the three members of the Eltherington family turned themselves into the McHenry County Jail. They each bonded out later that day.

Hal G. Eltherington, 63, and Kristen M. Eltherington, 34, are each charged with aggravated battery of a child younger than 13 years, a Class 3 felony, and unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony, according to sheriff’s office and court documents.

Gregory S. Eltherington, 31, is charged with unlawful restraint, court records show.

The documents allege the abuse took place on or about Aug. 14. Kristen and Hal Eltherington are accused of striking the child on or about the body “causing great bodily harm,” according to the criminal complaints. All three are accused of detaining the child, the complaints show.

The three are all related to each other.

The child is in good condition and with extended family, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Emily Matusek said.

A Class 3 felony carries a sentencing range of between two and five years, and a Class 4 felony between one and three years in prison. Each charge also carries probation as a potential sentence.

As of late Monday, no defense attorney was listed for any of the Eltheringtons, and no next court date was provided on the court website.