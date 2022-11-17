Thorntons opens new gas station in Cary

Thorntons will open its newest Chicagoland store – and its second location in Cary – at 6 a.m. Friday at 104 S. Northwest Highway.

The new 5,500-square-foot facility is set on 3.1 acres on the southwest corner of the intersection with Jandus Cut Off Road.

The Cary Village Board approved a sign variance for the gas station in 2019 and construction began in 2021.

The gas station and convenience store will offer self-checkout, freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store’s onsite kitchen, and 20 gas pumps.

As part of its opening day Friday, the first 100 customers will receive a free swag bag, according to a news release. A grand opening celebration with music, games and giveaways will be held 10 a.m. to noon.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., Vice President of Operations Bob Hammond will present Northern Illinois Food Bank with a $2,500 donation in honor of the new store opening.